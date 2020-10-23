India opens up to globetrotters: Govt restores all existing visas, barring tourist and medical categories

New Delhi: India is opening up to international traveller, even though there is no let-up in corona infections elsewhere in the world.

The government on Thursday decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension.

This will enable foreign nationals to visit India for various purposes such as business, conferences, employment, studies and research. They can come by air or sea route; however, there is no word on entering India by land route.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also given permission to all Overseas Citizen of India and Person of Indian Origin card holders and all other foreign nationals to visit India for any purpose, except on a tourist visa.

While regular scheduled commercial flights remain off limits for the time being, overseas travellers can use other options, including flights under a government repatriation program, the air-bubble agreements, and private charters. Ships will also be permitted. All travellers must "strictly adhere" to the guidelines on quarantine and other rules.