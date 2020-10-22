Financing India: German companies convinced opportunities outweigh risks in India

More than 1,800 German companies are present in India today. And most of them have been here for many years now. This is mainly because they have understood that the opportunities India can offer them are huge, despite all the challenges, stated Jürgen Morhard, Consul General of Germany in Mumbai.

He was speaking at the ‘Financing India’ webinar series at the session which focused on Germany. This series was organised by The Free Press Journal and NMIMS in association with Invest India. Other panellists at the session were (in alphabetical order) Avinash Bagdi, Head of Finance, Covestro (India); Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, VDMA India; and Rahul Oza, Partner and Head, Rödl & Partner India. The session was moderated by R N Bhaskar, Consulting Editor, Free Press Journal.

Explaining the importance of Indo-German relationship, Morhard said, “India is a very important partner and opportunity, despite many problems that we face in India. Anywhere you go, especially on foreign turf, nowhere it is easy (to establish business)."

He also added that over the years many existing German companies in India have continued to invest in the country despite the economic downturn (pre-COVID-19). “German companies have a long-term commitment to India. They are convinced that India will rebound. German companies are not here for short-term quarterly results. They are here for marathons and not for sprints,” Morhard added.

Adding to it, Avinash Bagdi said, “In the last 20-25 years, Covestro has been investing every four-five years to step up expansion to cater to the demand locally.” This is the case with many other German companies as well which are in India.