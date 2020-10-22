Visa curbs eased: Govt permits OCI, PIO card holders, foreigners to travel to India

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had restricted travel, both within the country and outside to prevent the spread of the virus. While a slew of precautionary measures remain in place, the government has now permitted all individuals who hold Overseas Citizenship of India and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders.

All other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa can also now enter through authorized immigration check posts, the Home Ministry said.

"Under this graded relaxation, Government of India has also decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa and Medical Visa)," the PIB tweeted.