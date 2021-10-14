e-Paper Get App

18,987 fresh Covid cases in India in 24 hours
Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:44 AM IST

India on Thursday reported 18,987 fresh COVID-19 cases — an increase of 16% over previous day

FPJ Web Desk
Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

India on Thursday morning reported 18,987 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16% higher than the 15,823 new cases reported on Wednesday. With 246 new fatalities, the death toll has reached 4,51,435. Data from the Health Ministry also indicated 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,33,62,709. The recovery rate currently at 98.07% — highest since March 2020. India's active caseload stands at 2,06,586; lowest in 215 days and active cases, currently at 0.61%, account for less than 1% of total cases. Weekly Positivity Rate of 1.44%, has been less than 3% for last 111 days. The daily positivity rate (1.46%) has been less than 3% for last 45 days. 96.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered and 58.76 crore tests conducted.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:44 AM IST
