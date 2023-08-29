India Lodges 'Strong Protest' After China Shows Arunachal Pradesh As Its Own Territory In New Map

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi |

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest against China's recent unveiling of a new map asserting its ownership of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA), releasing a statement on the issue, said, "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory. We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question."

A significant uproar ensued following the publication of the 2023 edition of China's 'standard map' by the People's Republic of China, in which they asserted their sovereignty over regions including Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

This move comes despite India's consistent stance that Arunachal Pradesh remains an inseparable and integral part of the nation.

As posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chinese website Global Times has announced that the newly released 'standard map' has been compiled using China's national boundary drawing method in conjunction with various countries around the world.

Additionally, the map incorporates China's assertions concerning Taiwan, considering the estranged island as part of its territorial claim. The depiction of the nine-dash line, signifying a significant portion of the South China Sea, is also included. Notably, China's claim over Taiwan and its integration with the mainland aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping's firmly stated objectives.

China's recent action has emerged shortly before the scheduled G20 meeting in New Delhi, an event set to be attended by several global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had met last week for a brief time at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. PM Modi had then highlighted India's concerns regarding the pending and unsolved issues along the LAC.

