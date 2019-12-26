India has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi', RSS regards 130 cr population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad (Telangana): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India has traditionally been "Hindutvawadi" and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here.

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu," Bhagwat said while addressing people at a three-day programme of RSS here.

"So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he said.