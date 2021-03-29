India gifts Nepal Army one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kathmandu [Nepal]: As a mark of friendship and strong ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, India on Sunday sent one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Nepal Army.

The nine packages of Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Kathmandu, via an Air India flight late in the evening.

"Assisting in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, one lakh doses of vaccine for Nepal Army being provided by Indian Army has arrived in Kathmandu today. Its formal handover is scheduled to take place in a few days," Santosh Ballav Paudel, spokesperson for Nepal Army tweeted on Sunday evening.