COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: SGPGI Director tests positive after taking both doses of vaccine

Lucknow: In yet another case of Covid-19 vaccine failure in Uttar Pradesh, the Director of the prestigious Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) Dr R.K. Dheeman tested positive after taking both the doses of the vaccine.

The SGPGI Director had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second after 28 days. After over a month, he developed symptoms of coronavirus. He and his wife got their RT PCR test done. The report confirmed both of them have coronavirus positive.

The Director and his wife got themselves quarantined at their residence. Dr Dheeman has advised all those who had come into his contact recently to get their Covid-19 test done.

It is the second case in less than five days in the state capital Lucknow where two doctors tested positive after taking both doses of the vaccine. Earlier, Emergency Medical Officer of Civil Hospital Dr Neeraj Mishra tested positive on Monday.