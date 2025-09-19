India Elected To INTERPOL Asian Committee At Singapore Conference |

In a significant development, India has been elected as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee during the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore on 19.09.2025. The election took place through a multi-stage voting process, marking an important milestone in India’s engagement with international law enforcement cooperation.

The purpose of this Committee shall be to advise the Asian Regional Conference in the execution of its mandate and facilitate the deliberations at the session of the Asian Regional Conference by providing a clear understanding of the strategic and operational issues at stake. The Committee shall identify regional strategic priorities in the fight against crime and police cooperation issues specific to the region.

India’s membership will further enhance regional cooperation, particularly in addressing pressing challenges such as organized crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, terrorism, and drug trafficking. This achievement underscores India’s proactive participation in international policing initiatives, its commitment to the Global Policing Goals, and its efforts to reinforce security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

This achievement follows a history of Indian representation at the highest levels of INTERPOL and demonstrates India’s growing global leadership in law enforcement and transnational security matters.

The Committee will meet annually to deliberate on regional security issues and provide guidance for coordinated actions among member countries.

India was represented in the Asian Regional Conference by a delegation from CBI. India’s victory is attributed to an intensive and coordinated campaign by Indian diplomats, Embassies/ High commissions, and National Central Bureau (NCB-India), which sought crucial support from friendly nations through bilateral and multilateral engagements.

