India crosses 5,00,000 coronavirus cases: Expert tips to follow and ensure you stay safe

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the five lakh mark on Saturday and it stands at 5,08,953, with the death toll at 15,685 according to Union Health Ministry. On the other hand, Delhi has 28,329 active cases with a total count reaching 80,188 and 2,558 deaths.

In this regard, medical experts told ANI that the rise in cases in India is still not high as compared to other countries but said that people should follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing face masks.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital said that urban mobility is a likely cause in the spike in cases.

"I think as the numbers are rising, protection is must and we must follow the guidelines by the government wholeheartedly. There is a lot of urban mobility, especially in Delhi and Mumbai which may be a cause for the spike. The population density increases the chances of spreading the infection further. However, our recovery rate is also steadily rising which is encouraging," Dr. Kumar said.