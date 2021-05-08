India continues to see over 4 lakh new cases per day; record 4,187 deaths in last 24 hours

India continued to record more than four lakh COVID-19 cases per day, even as the death toll rose to an all time high of more than 4,000. This incidentally is the first time that the single day toll has crossed the four thousand mark. While the case tally was marginally lower than the record-setting previous day, it is still among the highest observed in the world.

As per health ministry data on Saturday morning, India reported 4,01,078 new cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 3,18,609 people were discharged. With this, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 37.23 lakh.