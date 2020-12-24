India confirms British PM Boris Johnson’s Republic Day parade visit amid fears of new coronavirus strain

Recently, two new coronavirus variants have been discovered in the UK due to which the government has imposed tighter restrictions ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

Many countries, including India, have suspended travel to the UK and vice versa amid fears of the mutant virus which is said to be more contagious and "out of control".

Earlier, British PM Boris Johnson had accepted India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

"UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour," said Britain's foreign secretary.

With this, Johnson will become the second UK prime minister to attend the event after John Major in 1993.