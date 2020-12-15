‘A great honour’: UK PM Boris Johnson accepts India's invitation to be chief guest at 2021 Republic Day celebrations

Jaishankar said he and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had a four-hour-long discussion on a wide range of issues including on how to take India and UK ties at a higher level.

"We have had this morning four hours of discussion on a wide range of issues and focus has been on how to take our ties to a higher level. In recent years as you know, there have been very big changes in global politics and we both believe that our interests are better served by working together more effectively," he said.

"We focused on five broad themes -- connecting people, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate change, and health," he added.

Jaishankar and Raab also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east. "We reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east were among the subjects discussed. Challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism were a shared concern," Jaishankar said.

(Input from ANI)