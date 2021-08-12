'India concerned as situation in Afghanistan deteriorating', says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the situation in Afghanistan as deteriorating and is continuously evolving.



“We're closely monitoring developments, we're concerned about deteriorating security situation. Our Mission in Kabul issued advisory for Indian nationals earlier this week, advising them to return to India via commercial flights”, he said at a media briefing.

"Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated return of over 383 members of Hindu & Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu & Sikh community members and we'll ensure provision of all necessary assistance to them", the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier today, Afghan government has offered Taliban share in power, and has demanded immediate halt to attacks on cities in new peace plan, country’s news channel 1TV quoted its sources as saying.

Bagchi said that the India hopes for a immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. "We are supporting all peace initiatives of Afghanistan. Primary concern is peace & stability in that country", he said.

When asked about discussions with Taliban, Bagchi said, "We are in touch with all stakeholders, various stakeholders. I would not like to say anything further".



The Ministry of External Affairs had a day earlier asked Indians in Afghanistan to return immediately before commercial flights get discontinued in the war-torn country.

In a security advisory, the MEA said that as violence in Afghanistan is getting escalated, commercial air services to many provinces are getting discontinued.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:19 PM IST