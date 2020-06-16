India-China standoff: Army pegs toll of Indian casualties at 20, intercepts claim 43 injured or dead on Chinese side

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a standoff at the India-China border in Ladakh's Galwan valley. According to the Army, this includes 17 people who had been critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain and had also passed away.
News agency ANI also quoted sources to add that Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side had suffered 43 casualties including those who were dead and seriously injured.
A follow-up update said that there had been an increase in Chinese chopper activity across the Line of Actual Control to airlift casualties.
As per an earlier statement by the Army, the violent clash happened on the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. The army had said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.
Since then, as per the official statement, the troops have disengaged. Following the incident Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held two review meetings over the developments in Eastern Ladakh during the day.
Reportedly China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri also met in Beijing on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)