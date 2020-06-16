India-China standoff: Army pegs toll of Indian casualties at 20, intercepts claim 43 injured or dead on Chinese side

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a standoff at the India-China border in Ladakh's Galwan valley. According to the Army, this includes 17 people who had been critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain and had also passed away.

News agency ANI also quoted sources to add that Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side had suffered 43 casualties including those who were dead and seriously injured.

A follow-up update said that there had been an increase in Chinese chopper activity across the Line of Actual Control to airlift casualties.