India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Army engineers work continuously for 72 hours to finish bridge over Galwan River, says report

Days after the deadly June 15 night brawl in the Galwan Valley, India has completed construction of a strategically important bridge over the Galwan river in eastern Ladakh, reported India Today.

According to a report by India Today, the 60-meter bridge was finished on Thursday afternoon. The bridge over the Galwan River provides Indian military units sharper access to points near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Reports have claimed that the construction of the bridge was one of the reasons behind the aggressive behaviour by China's People's Liberation Army in the region that triggered the six-week standoff between the two sides. The bridge is around four kilometres east of the confluence of Shyok and Galwan rivers, and links the narrow mountainous region to the Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road.