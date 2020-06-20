India-China standoff: US calls China 'rogue actor', blames it for face-off with India

The CCP, he said, lied about the coronavirus, and then let it spread to the rest of the world while pressuring the World Health Organization (WHO) to assist in a coverup campaign - a failure of transparency that continues even today.

"Now hundreds of thousands of people have died and the global economy is decimated. Even now, months into the pandemic, we don't have access to a live virus, we don't have access to facilities, and information about patients in December in Wuhan remains unavailable," Pompeo said. The Secretary of State said the CCP decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating a UN-registered treaty and the rights of its citizens - one of just many international treaties that it has violated.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has greenlighted a brutal campaign of repression against Chinese Muslims, a human rights violation on a scale, not seen since World War II, Pompeo said. Accusing the CCP of pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns to undermine democratic governments, he said it was driving a wedge between the US and Europe, and is saddling developing nations with debt and dependency.

The CCP strongarms nations to do business with Huawei, an arm of the CCP's surveillance state and it's flagrantly attacking European sovereignty by buying up ports and critical infrastructure, Piraeus to Valencia, he said. "We must take off the golden blinders of economic ties and see that the China challenge isn't just at the gates; it's in every capital, it's in every borough, it's in every province. Every investment from a Chinese state-owned enterprise should be viewed with suspicion."

Europe, he said, faces a China challenge, just as the US does, and as - just as our South American, African, Middle Eastern, and Asian allies do too. "There's fear in Europe that the US wants you to choose between us and China. But that's simply not the case. It's the CCP that's forcing this choice. The choice isn't between the US; it's between freedom and tyranny," the Secretary of the State said.

"The party wants you to throw away the progress we in the free world have made, through NATO and other institutions - both formal and informal institutions - and adopt a new set of rules and norms to accommodate them within Beijing. I don't believe that there's a uniquely 'European' or 'American' way to face this choice. There's also no way to straddle these alternatives without abandoning who we are. Democracies that are dependent on authoritarians are not worthy of their name," he added.