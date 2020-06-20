India-China faceoff: Approach PM Modi, 'bruised' Beijing tells 62 sacked staffers

BHOPAL: Amidst sagging relations between India and China because of bloody skirmishes in Galwan valley, a Chinese firm has reportedly sacked 62 workers from its operation site at Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) in Balaghat district.

The labourers who were working at Bharweli site in Balaghat district allege that the Chinese firm has refused to take in Indian labourers after lockdown saying that they were corona infected.

The memorandum submitted by the workers also states that they were mocked at by the company officials and asked to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this matter.