India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Beijing releases 10 soldiers, including two majors

While the Government of India hasn’t issued a statement as yet, the Army said that all its jawans stationed at the Line of Actual Control had been accounted for.

According to a report in The Hindu, an agreement on the release was reached at major general-level talks between the Indian army and China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The Galwan Valley was the site of the violent clash between the two militaries on Monday night in which a Colonel and 19 other Indian Army personnel were killed. China's official media has acknowledged casualties on the Chinese side without mentioning numbers.