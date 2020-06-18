Galwan Valley Showdown: CNN report says 'don't assume China has military edge over India'

Most rational people do not want to face down a war, or indeed, any sort of military confrontation between two or more countries. But with the recent violent clash between India and China at the border on eastern Ladakh, the topic of their military prowess has come up.

A CNN article by Brad Lendon, the CNN.com International Homepage Editor, on Thursday opined that even though China is often considered to have a "significant military advantage over India" this might not be the case. The article quoted two studies to support its point -- that "India maintains an edge in high-altitude mountainous environments".

Additionally, the report opines that while China may "may be largely on its own facing off against India in the Himalayas", India has been "developing defense relationships with countries wary of Beijing as a rising military power". The report adds that New Delhi has grown closer to the United States in recent times.