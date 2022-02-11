India and Australia sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation

India and Australia on Friday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tourism cooperation in the field of Tourism in New Delhi.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal signed the MoU with the Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan Wannon.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating bilateral relations in tourism, and the exchange of information and data related to the sector between the two countries.

Other areas addressed in the MoU include cooperation between stakeholders, particularly hotels and tour operators, exchanges between training and education providers, tourism and hospitality, investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors, visits of tour operators and wholesalers, media and opinion makers, high quality, safe, ethical and sustainable tourism development, interest in major cultural, artistic and sporting events, opportunities for traveller education on applicable laws, rules and instructions in each other’s country and enhanced tourism engagement in multilateral fora, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism.

Reportedly, Australia is one of the most important tourism generating markets for India (ranked 4th in terms of Foreign Tourist Arrivals to the country in 2019 and contributing 3.4% in the total tourism share of foreign tourists in the country).

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Australia will be instrumental in increasing tourists’ arrival from this important source market.

Piyush Goyal had comprehensive talks over lunch with Dan Tehan Wannon here on Thursday during the MPs visit to India. Both held dicussions on further deepening of India-Australia trade ties.

"Had comprehensive talks over lunch with my good friend and Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon in New Delhi," said Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Thursday.

Trade negotiations received a push after the United States, Australia, Japan and India pledged to set up a Quad group in response to China's economic and military expansion.

Australia and India launched negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement back in 2011.

(with PIB inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:45 PM IST