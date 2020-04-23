India after COVID-19: A conversation with Anil Sardana, the MD of Adani Transmission

The Free Press Journal on Thursday held a webinar in association with IIM Indore. The event which is a part of the series "India after COVID-19" saw FPJ Consulting Editor RN Bhaskar in conversation with Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd.

The discussion was moderated by Himanshu Rai, the Director of IIM Indore.

The topic under discussion on Thursday was the Future of Energy in India".

RN Bhaskar: What are some of the ways in which the industry can become more vibrant and meaningful to the country?

Anil Sardana: The govt should have a single-point agenda that the last man has to be looked after before looking at the global picture. The customer must enjoy electricity 24x7. They should not know who their supplier is. The quality supply of electricity should be supplied to everyone equally.

RN Bhaskar: Where do you think oil is going to go?

Anil Sardana: You can never predict commodity and exchange prices. Your will need to make your own guess.

Maybe one day, Hydrogen will replace nuclear power. But we need R&D for it. Today, people are scared of nuclear power after Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters.

RN Bhaskar: Do you think Hydrogen will be a feasible possibility?

Anil Sardana: We're still worried about the concept of the hydrogen bomb. Electricity is a slave. If we let it become a master, then we're in trouble. We are familiar with hydrogen as a medium, and hydrogen can't be pressurised.