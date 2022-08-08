Independence day special: Know about the 'Saviours in Uniform' that are capturing our hearts

File

The police force's mission is to protect and keep the public safe. In doing so, they encounter numerous dangerous circumstances. They may have to risk their lives if the job requires it. Here are a few accounts of the heroes in uniform whose tales will move you.

Sanjukta Parashar

Sanjukta Parashar, the fearless officer who killed 16 insurgents, is fondly known as the 'Iron Lady of Assam'. During her tenure in Assam for 15 months, she killed other militants, nabbed them, and seized enormous ammount of ammunition and weaponry. She began serving as Makum's Assistant Commandant in 2008.

Meera Chadha Borwankar

Borwankar served as Mumbai's deputy commissioner of police after being sworn in as the organisation's first female IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre in 1981.

She was instrumental in ending gangster syndicate in Mumbai's underworld. Despite leaving the government in 2017, she had a successful career, solving numerous critical cases such as the Jalgaon sex scandal, the extradition of Abu Salem and others.

She was also honoured with the President of India Police Medal for her distinguished services.

Ashok Kamte

At the time of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Ashok Kamte oversaw the Eastern area. Ajmal Kasab was shot in the hands and chest by Kamte, the lone officer on duty that terrible night.

The same night, Kamte died together with other brave police officers like Vijay Salaskar and Hemant Karkare. Kamte was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his gallantry on January 26, 2009.

Hemant Karkare

Hemant Karkare was on duty on the awful night of November 26, 2008. He served as the squad's commander in Mumbai (ATS). At the Shivaji Terminus, he was the one who confronted Ajmal Kasab and his allies.

Karkare jumped in the middle of the terrorists' careless shooting. His only line of defence was a bulletproof jacket and helmet. But his goal was to apprehend Kasab, who was currently on a rampage that involved the murder of innocent Indian residents with an Ak-47 and hand grenades.

He was shot three times in the chest before he passed away, but on January 26, 2009, the Ashoka Chakra was given in recognition of his bravery.