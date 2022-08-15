Independence Day celebrations: India donates 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar

Madagascar PM Christian Ntsay & Amb of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar ride bicycles together in a show of growing friendship. | Photo: ANI

India on Monday donated 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its Independence.

Country’s Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros, Abhay Kumar and Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay rode the bicycles together to display the growing friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“India donates 15000 bicycles to Madagascar on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. PM @ChristianNtsay and @ambassadorabhay ride bicycles together as a symbol of growing cooperation and solidarity between the two #IndianOcean neighbours,” the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in Antananarivo, Madagascar & Comoros said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the 76th Independence Day has celebrated in Antananarivo. A score of people attended the ceremony.

A national flag was also hoisted on the occasion by the Ambassador.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Indian Embassy building in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo was seen in the Indian tricolour lights. Meanwhile, Town Hall in Antananarivo also lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. The two countries share healthy and strong ties which are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel have been signed between the two countries.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture, and achievements.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.