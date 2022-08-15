Independence Day 2022: PM Modi highlights NEP's role in India's development

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the Red Fort on the occasion of the nation's 75th Independence Day. PM Modi covered a wide range of subjects in his speech for Independence Day, including the importance of development and the part that young people play in the advancement of the country. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to PM Modi, is a crucial component of building a developed India.

In his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that the NEP will be crucial in ensuring that India is completely developed by the time the country celebrates its 100th Independence Day. Additionally, he exhorted the younger generation to actively contribute to India's development.

NEP 2020, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020 is a framework from elementary education to higher education, while also catering to vocational education in urban and rural India.

The Prime Minister urged the young people in his speech—who will be 50 in 2047—to swear an oath to make India a developed nation within a century of its independence.