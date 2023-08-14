 Independence Day 2023: TN CM Stalin To Boycott Governor RN Ravi's Tea Party Over NEET Issue
Independence Day 2023: TN CM Stalin To Boycott Governor RN Ravi's Tea Party Over NEET Issue

The announcement from the CM's office comes after a 19-year-old student died by suicide for failing to clear NEET medical entrance exam.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Twitter

Staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi's pro-NEET stand, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said his government would boycott the tea party to be hosted by him on Independence Day.

Two days ago, Ravi had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test "if he had the power to do so". The Governor's statement has shocked students and young people., Chief Minister Stalin said, condemning Ravi's words.

The Bill is pending with the President for her assent.

Governor Ravi's pro-NEET stance 'destroying' students' dreams

"The Governor's comment is irresponsible and belittles Tamil Nadu's seven year long anti-NEET struggle," the CM said.

Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department as well, and his pro-NEET comment is tantamount to "destroying" the dreams of students and their parents.

To mark the state government's opposition to Governor's public, pro-NEET stand, Stalin said, "We have decided to boycott the tea party to be hosted him on August 15 in Raj Bhavan."

