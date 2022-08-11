Independence Day 2022: Western Railway to organise exhibition on 'Partition Horrors Rememberence Day' at Sabarmati Station

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, when the nation completes 75 years of Independence, 14th August is being observed as the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” throughout the country. To mark the occasion, Western Railway has organized an exhibition at Sabarmati station of Ahmedabad Division from 10th to 14th August, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 15th August, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared 14th August to be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

The day is observed in memory of the struggles and sacrifice of the people of the nation who lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. Keeping in view of the importance of the day, an exhibition has been curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The photo exhibition displays historical facts to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who suffered the Partition.

The exhibition is a stark reminder to the country of the largest displacement of human population happened in the last century, claiming lives of a large number of people.

Western Railway has organised this exhibition at Sabarmati station, which holds a significant place in the freedom struggle of our country as Mahatma Gandhiji started the famous Dandi march from Sabarmati Ashram.