Navi Mumbai: Women's Vigilance Committee to reach out to citizens for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
As a part of the “Har Ghar Tiranaga” meeting at the Panvel City Police Station, the Women's Vigilance Committee was encouraged to participate in the nationwide campaign. The country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. A large number of women members attended.

Under the guidance of senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane, assistant police inspector Monika Chaudhary, and sub-inspector Sanjay Dharerao held a meeting of the Women Vigilance Committee at the Panvel City Police Station on Wednesday and they were appealed to reach out to the maximum number of citizens and aware them about the initiative.

Navi Mumbai police and its traffic unit organised a number of activities as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 30,000 students participated in "safe driving" painting and speech competitions.

