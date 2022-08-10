Navi Mumbai: Uran police hold awareness programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the Uran police held an awareness programme on Wednesday at Citizen High School and Junior College in Uran. Police informed them about the different nature of crimes and ways to help protect themselves. Around 125 students attended the programme.

While the country is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, government agencies are conducting various activities to educate people about their rights and duties. The Uran police station has come up with innovative ways to educate the young generation about different crimes and how to stay away and protect themselves. During the one-hour session, police informed cyber-crime, sexual violence against women and drug-related incidents.

On the occasion, they also guided the students to appear for MPSC and UPSC competitive examinations. They also informed them about the importance of education. During the session, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Patil of Uran Police Station, Sub-Inspector Vaishali Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Gurav, school principal Sarvad Pendkar, and others was present.