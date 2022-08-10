Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 30 mm of rainfall on Wednesday till 5.30 pm

Representative Photo |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 30.91 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday. A maximum of 54 mm of rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward, followed by 42.4 mm of rainfall in the Vashi ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two trees and two branches falling incidents on Wednesday till 5.30 pm.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no waterlogging on Wednesday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1999 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 84.34 meters.

Rainfall details:

Digha- 24 mm

Belapur- 20.1 mm

Nerul- 18.8 mm

Airoli- 26.9 mm

Vashi- 42.40 mm

Koparkhairane –54 mm

Average: 30.91 mm

Total Rainfall NMMC–1999.79 mm

Tree falls: 2

Tree Branches: 2