Independence Day 2021: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule.

The celebrations will be slightly different this year as with every other occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s one popular way everyone can virtually join in the celebrations, and that’s through WhatsApp Stickers.

WhatsApp Stickers has many options of personalised stickers for different occasions. There are many Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers users can download and share them with their friends and family.

Steps to download and send themed WhatsApp Stickers on Android:

Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone

Click on any chat window

Click on the emoji button, and go to stickers section

Select 'get more stickers'

WhatsApp will redirect you to Google Play Store

Search for Independence Day stickers pack

Once you make your choice, click on the '+' and the sticker pack will be downloaded

A pop-up option asks if you wish to add it to WhatsApp, click yes here.

Once the Independence Day sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can share it with your contacts by clicking on the emoji sign

Steps to download and send themed WhatsApp Stickers on iOS

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad

Search for Independence Day stickers

You will find plenty of options

Do note some might even charge you

Select the sticker pack of your choice and download it

Integrate the Independence Day sticker pack with WhatsApp

Once done, you will find the Independence Day stickers on your WhatsApp chat window and send it to your contacts

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:30 AM IST