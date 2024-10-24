 'Inappropriate & Not In Good Taste': DMRC Removes Delhi Metro Breast Cancer Ad Put Up By Yujraj Singh's NGO After Massive Backlash
'Inappropriate & Not In Good Taste': DMRC Removes Delhi Metro Breast Cancer Ad Put Up By Yujraj Singh's NGO After Massive Backlash

Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after receiving a massive backlash stated that it removed a breast cancer awareness advertisement from a metro train with the text “check your oranges” written at the bottom of the poster. DMRC said the advertisement was "inappropriate and not in good taste.” 

DMRC informed that the controversial advertisement was only found to be displayed inside one train and was removed on October 23 at 7:45 pm.

In a post on X DMRC said, “This is in reference to the photograph of an advertisement on Breast Cancer Awareness, which was installed inside a Delhi Metro train. DMRC authorities found the content inappropriate and immediately took serious cognizance of the matter. The said ad was found to be displayed only in one train and was removed at around 7:45 pm on Wednesday (23rd October 2024). DMRC always strives to be sensitive to public sentiments and doesn’t encourage any sort of campaign/activity/display advertising which is not in good taste or in defiance of prevalent guidelines of advertising in public places. The Delhi Metro will endeavor to ensure that such incidents of inappropriate advertising don’t take place in its premises.”

The matter came to the fore after netizens called out the NGO and said that breast cancer is a serious health concern in India and that the matter should have been directly addressed with the use of the word breast and not replacing it with ogrange. 

Calling the ad shameful and embarrassing one X user in a post wrote, "How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness is we can’t even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public? Shameful and embarrassing."

Another user @_faiizaaaan said, "Have Breasts Become the 'New Oranges'? The Cancer Awareness Poster by Yuvraj Singh Foundation Advocates This. Women are reminded by Delhi Metro posters to "check their oranges once a month" to help identify breast cancer at an early stage."

"I hv a problem with this ad at Delhi Metro. My own loving dear mother died of Breast Cancer, which was Stage 4 at diagnosis. The irony was her son(me) ws a Breast Surgeon at that time, & out of modesty, she did not even tell her own son, when it ws a small lump, that ws potentially curable. So please don't sexualize Breast Cancer which is the most common Cancer worldwide. I am heavily invested in early detection & cure of Breast Cancer. The great TN health dept has deputed adequate female surgeons, radiologists & pathologists in govt hospitals fr detection of Breast Cancers, if female drs r requested by pts. This month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pls cooperate with drs in prevention of avoidable suffering & death. There is nothing wrong in uttering the word Breast in the context of Breast Cancer diagnosis & management," wrote @Jasonphilip8.

The advertisement "disgusted and offended" Ishita Roy who wrote, "Im beyond disgusted & offended. my mum had breast cancer. it changed her & everyone else around her lives. Then I see this? is this a joke? call breasts what they're why call them oranges or melons or things that sexualise 'em? how is this awareness if you ain't talking about it."

As per reports, the breast cancer awareness advertisement was a part of the campaign run by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's NGO YouWeCan Foundation.

