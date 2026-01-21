 J&K: IED Found In Shopian Orchard, Bomb Squad Rushes To Defuse Device
Security forces detected an IED in an orchard in Shopian district, Kashmir, and deployed a bomb disposal squad to neutralise it. The recovery comes amid heightened Republic Day security alerts. Intelligence inputs warn of terror threats, including possible lone-wolf attacks and drone-based smuggling, with Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir identified as potential targets.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in an orchard area at Awneera Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security response. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to safely neutralise the explosive device. The area was cordoned off as a precaution, and further searches were launched to rule out the presence of additional threats.

The development comes at a sensitive time as the country prepares for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Intelligence agencies have issued high alerts, warning of possible attempts by terrorist groups to disrupt the festivities.

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed are suspected to be working together on a plot codenamed ‘Operation 26-26’, aimed at carrying out attacks around Republic Day. Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir are believed to be among the primary targets.

article-image

Security agencies have also expressed concern over the possibility of lone-wolf attacks in crowded areas. Additionally, reports suggest that small drones may be used to smuggle weapons and explosives across the border.

Authorities have intensified surveillance and security measures across sensitive locations to ensure public safety during the national celebrations.

