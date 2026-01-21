Disturbing Video: 6-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death, Mother Severely Injured After Falling Under Army Vehicle As Scooter Skids In Secunderabad

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy died and his mother was severely injured after they fell under the wheels of an army vehicle when their scooter skidded near Army Public School in Tirumalagiri on Wednesday. According to reports, the mother was on her way to drop her son, a Class 1 student, at school.

Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage shows the mother and son falling onto the road as their scooter skidded. Both were run over by an army vehicle that was following closely behind them.

Before the driver of the army vehicle could apply the brakes, the front-left wheel rolled over the mother-son duo, killing the minor on the spot.

According to reports, police rushed to the spot after being informed and cleared the traffic.

The injured mother was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police said a probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man who was seriously injured in a road accident in Saidabad on Friday night succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment.

The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar (28), a resident of Karmanghat, was riding his motorcycle on Champapet Road when a speeding car rammed into his bike. The car dragged Sunil’s motorcycle for around 50 metres, causing serious injuries. The driver fled the scene after the accident.