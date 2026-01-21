Kerala YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa Arrested Over Suicide Of Man She Accused Of Sexual Harassment On Bus In Kozhikode

Right: Shimjitha Musthafa Left: U Deepak | X

Kozhikode: A Kerala-based woman influencer, who accused a man of sexually harassing her on a bus in a video that allegedly triggered him to take his own life, has reportedly been arrested.

Shimjitha Musthafa, the prime accused in the suicide case of 42-year-old sales manager U Deepak, was arrested on Wednesday at a relative's house in Vadakara.

The arrest took place after a multi-day manhunt and the issuance of a police lookout circular intended to prevent her from fleeing the country. The police will take her directly to Kunnamangalam court to present her before the court.

Shimjitha Musthafa and Deepak U were travelling on the same bus last week. Musthafa recorded a video stating that Deepak had sexually harassed her and uploaded it to her social media account. The video went viral, receiving more than 20 lakh views.

Two days after the video was recorded, Deepak’s parents found their only son hanging at their house in Kozhikode. They said the 42-year-old was innocent and felt deeply humiliated after the video went viral. They also claimed that he had not eaten anything for two days.

Musthafa deleted the video and later uploaded another clip defending herself. This video was also subsequently made private.