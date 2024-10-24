Delhi Viral Video: Man Dances Around Russian Woman At India Gate; Netizens Sparks Outrage Suggesting He Made Her Feel Uncomfortable

Delhi Viral Vide | YouTube/Sachin Kumar

A video from one of the tourist attractions and historic monuments of the country is taking the internet by storm for debatable reasons. It shows a man filming a reel by dancing next to a Russian woman visiting India Gate along with her partner.

A few reports alleged that she was made to feel uncomfortable by the creepy behaviour of the Indian man. However, the visual didn't assert the claim.

It wasn't clear whether the female tourist from Russia felt uncomfortable or unsafe when the man kept dancing around her. Seconds into the video, as the man displayed some dance moves in front of her and her partner, with who she had travelled to India, she smiled and stood there allowing him to continue his actions instead of taking any objection.

Watch video

She faced the camera and let the man throw some dance moves around her while she smiled in wonder and tried to make sense of what was happening.

Initially, when the man started dancing next to her and the male partner she was with, she appeared to finding it strange about why the man was behaving in such a manner. Later, she probably took note of his reel obsession and smiled on camera.

It is so far unclear whether the man asked the Russian tourists consent to film the incident or not. Fellow tourists visiting India Gate and a few locals were seen witnessing the incident as it unfolded there.

Meanwhile, the reel creator was identified as Sachin Kumar, who holds an online presence on Instagram and YouTube. He often shares dance reels on social media.

More videos by the content creator

Video sparks outrage on social media

Netizens disapproved the man's behaviour and suggested it didn't go well with the Russian woman.

"I think she is not comfortable Bro...its not good,,,, foreigners are our Guests," one wrote.

"Guest ko pareshan karna galat hai (It is wrong to trouble guests)", said another.

A third user reacted to the dance reel and commented, "Tum logo ne kyu india ka mahol ganda kar rakha hai (It is because of people like you that the vibe of India is worsening)".

On similar lines, another netizen wrote, "Esi harkaton ke karan hi videsi log India ana pasand nahi karte (It is because of such behaviours that foreigners don't like coming to India)".