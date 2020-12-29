'In Tagore's land, hate politics can never rout secularism': Mamata hits back at BJP from Bolpur

A week after Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bolpur in Shantiniketan for a roadshow, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP during her roadshow in the same area.

This is the land of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, where Mamata lashed out at the saffron party, reiterating that they are outsiders.

"Just by buying a few MLAs and the most rotten ones, don't think you can buy the Trinamool Congress,“ said Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata also attacked the BJP over 'hate politics'.

“Those doing hate politics, fake videos, fake politics, and putting people into trouble -- they are trying to break Bengal. It is not going to be so easy,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

“Dirty politics is being played in Bengal. They are trying to make us forget our religion. They are trying to make us forget Hinduism.”

Mamata brought up the issue of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen who was a part of the list of people who had illegally occupied land belonging to Visva Bharati university run by the Centre.

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had written to the West Bengal government earlier this week on the issue, a charge which was refuted by the Nobel laureate.

Mamata had written to Sen showing solidarity to which Sen wrote back appreciating her support. Mamata had vowed to protest on this in Bolpur.

“We already have sonar bangla, there is no need to dream of a new sonar bangla. Sonar Bangla was made by Tagore.” Added Mamata while lashing out at the Centre.

The battle over Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly elections is getting fierce by the day with Amit Shah and JP Nadda expected to visit the state in January again.