In show of strength, Congress' G-23 leaders hold rally in Jammu; vow to unite party

Jammu: A group of senior Congress leader, referred to as G-23, gathered in Jammu on Saturday as a show of strength amid rising dissent in the party. The dissenters are the signatories to a letter to written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, questioning the party's functioning, last year.

Speaking at the rally, dubbed 'Shanti Sammelan', Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha until two weeks ago, said, "In the last 5-6 yrs, all these friends did not speak any less than me in the Parliament over J&K, its unemployment, stripping off of statehood, finishing off industries and education, implementation of GST."

"Be it Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh, we respect all religions, people and castes. We equally respect everyone, that is our strength and we will continue with this," he said.