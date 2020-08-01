In Pictures: Muslims offer prayers, exchange greetings on Eid al-Adha in Delhi's Jama Masjid

Muslims in India are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' or 'Bakra Eid' today (Saturday).
On the occasion, people arrived at Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer prayers. People were also seen exchanging greetings on the festival.
In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the temperature of the people is being checked with a thermometer gun at the entrance.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
