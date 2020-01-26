In Pics: Railways Stations and headquarters lit up in tricolour for 71st Republic Day celebrations

On Saturday, many railway stations and headquarters were lit up in tricolour to mark India's 71st Republic Day.
Western Railway and Southern Railway headquarters, Rial Bhavan in Delhi, even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, New Delhi, Allahabad and many other railway stations looked stunning in our national flag's colours.
Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.
Later Modi, wearing traditional kurta-pajama and a jacket, reached Rajpath and greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and the chief guest. The prime minister sported a saffron turban on the occasion. During the unfurling of the tricolour, the band played the national anthem with a 21-gun salute in the background.
