ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at 17,000 ft in Ladakh

Ladakh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated the 71st Republic Day at 17,000 feet in Ladakh, trudging though snow.The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. Video footage showed 'Himveers' dressed in white uniforms and chanting slogans of - Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram as the tricolour flies high.

Two of the soldiers were seen holding the tricolour as they marched in the snow."#Himveers of #ITBP salute the Nation on #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia Pictures from Ladakh at 17 K ft," ITBP tweeted.