In pics: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates five-day Manali Winter Carnival

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the five-day Manali Winter Carnival, offering prayers at Hadimba Temple in here and flagging off the carnival parade.

ANI

He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of developmental projects of approximately Rs 41 crore and inaugurated the state-level Swarnim Van Mahotsav.

Thakur inaugurated the Bhekhli-Jindaud-Biasar road from Ramshila highway, Mari-Gadherni-Shaleen road, the bridge over Haripur Nalah, and artificial rock climbing wall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering and Allied Sports Institute.

He also inaugurated the Nature Park Beas-Bihal and Swarnim Vatika Kothi.

ANI

Thakur laid the foundation stone of Hamta-Chikka Forest Inspection Road, and bridges over the Khanaura Nallah and Beas river at Bahang.

He also inaugurated the cultural programme at Manu Rangshala.

Later, addressing the public meeting, he said with the construction of new bridges and roads in the valley, various places would be developed as tourist places, which would boost tourism in the area.

He said the rock climbing wall would facilitate adventure sports enthusiasts and strengthened adventure tourism activities in Manali. The Beas-Bihal Nature Park would provide clean and beautiful natural environment to tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to the local people.

ANI

He said keeping in view the importance of forests, the state government is laying emphasis on expansion and strengthening of forest area.

As many as 438,120,000 saplings have been planted during various Van Mahotsav organised in the past four years.

Thakur also honoured Anchal Thakur of Manali for winning a bronze medal in the International Skiing Competition held in Montenegro.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 06:49 PM IST