In Pics: DK Sivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya ties knot with CCD founder Siddartha’s son Amartya

On Sunday, Aisshwarya, daughter of Karnataka Congress President DK Sivakumar married Amartya, the son of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder late VG Siddhartha. Amartya Hegde is the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna. The marriage ceremony took place in Bengaluru. The couple had got engaged last year in November 2020.

Aisshwarya dressed in a traditional red and white saree with a red blouse and golden embroidery, while Amartya wore an embroidered white kurta.