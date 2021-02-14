In Pics: DK Sivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya ties knot with CCD founder Siddartha’s son Amartya

On Sunday, Aisshwarya, daughter of Karnataka Congress President DK Sivakumar married Amartya, the son of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder late VG Siddhartha. Amartya Hegde is the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna. The marriage ceremony took place in Bengaluru. The couple had got engaged last year in November 2020.
Aisshwarya dressed in a traditional red and white saree with a red blouse and golden embroidery, while Amartya wore an embroidered white kurta.
As per reports, around 800 eminent guests were invited for the wedding. Among them, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, was also present to bless the newly weds.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and many other leaders were present at their wedding. Aisshwarya's father DK Shivakumar also shared a live stream of the ceremony on his Facebook profile.
Amartya is the eldest son of Siddhartha and Krishna's eldest daughter Malavika. Post his father's death last year, he has been looking after the business.
Siddhartha died by suicide last year and his body was found near the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district. Aishwarya on the other hand looks after the Global Academy of Technology that is run by her father.