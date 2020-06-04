D K Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya to tie the knot with VG Siddartha's son Amartya; deets inside

Karnataka Congress head D K Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya is reportedly getting hitched with Cafe Coffee Day's founder, late VG Siddartha's son Amartya Hegde. The duo is all set to get engaged in August and tie the knot later this year.

According to The News Minute, the marriage has been on the cards for quite some time now, however, the couple has decided wait until the end of 2020. The report also says that the marriage proposal was discussed before the demise of VG Siddhartha but Amartya wanted to wait.

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-chairman VG Siddhartha committed suicide last year. His body was found in Karnataka's Netravathi river on July 31, 2019. The families wanted to wait until Siddhartha's first death anniversary before going ahead with the wedding festivities, reports Times of India.

DK Shivakumar's 22-year-old daughter, Aisshwarya is currently looking after the administration of Global Academy of Technology, which was founded by the politician. Meanwhile, Amartya Hegde is managing the family business with his mother Malavika.