In Pics: Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha holds 'Mashaal March' over PM Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab

Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha held 'Mashaal March' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur security breached yesterday.

Punjab | Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha holds 'Mashaal March' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur security breach pic.twitter.com/NooHjz0dTP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Yesterday, BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes, including a rally, in the state.

Hitting out at the state government after Modi's rally was called off and another programme disrupted as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol, Nadda said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in Punjab over a "major lapse" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity." "The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," he added.

