India

Updated on

In Photos: Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID-19 hiatus

By ANI

Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI

The Delhi Metro resumed services with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

Check out the photos here:

Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visit Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the preparations made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Transport Department for the resumption of metro services in Delhi from September 7, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visit Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the preparations made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Transport Department for the resumption of metro services in Delhi from September 7, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI
aration underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
aration underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock 4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI
Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Preparation underway at the metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from Monday as part of Unlock4, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI
A metro train leaves from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram, Haryana for Samaypur Badli metro station in Delhi.
A metro train leaves from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram, Haryana for Samaypur Badli metro station in Delhi.
ANI
Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram. A commuter says, "I feel good that metro services are going to start again."
Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram. A commuter says, "I feel good that metro services are going to start again."
ANI
Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram.
Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram.
ANI
Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID-19 hiatus.
Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID-19 hiatus.
ANI
Delhi Metro resumed services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. Visuals from outside Rajiv Chowk metro station.
Delhi Metro resumed services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. Visuals from outside Rajiv Chowk metro station.
ANI

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said.

Metro services in the National Capital Region were closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use rapid transport only if urgently needed.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in