In Photos: Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID-19 hiatus

The Delhi Metro resumed services with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

