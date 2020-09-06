Coronavirus in Mumbai: TIFR suggests resuming all trains, offices by November 1, schools in January

After that, the report said that the schools can reopen in January 2021.

However, the study has not ruled out a second wave of infection yet. As per the report by the Indian Express, opening up offices completely in Mumbai from mid-September can lead to a ‘difficult to manage’ second wave of COVID-19 infections.

On August 29, the Home Ministry had released guidelines for the next phase of unlocking, providing additional relaxations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 20,801 coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 8,83,862, the state health department said.

With 312 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll went up to 26,276 in the state, it said.

Maharashtra reported a record number of cases on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday it had recorded 19,218 new cases.

10,801 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the recoveries to 6,36,574, a health official said.

The state currently has 2,20,661 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,737 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and death toll to 7,832, the official said. The number of active cases in Mumbai stands at 22,978.

So far, 45,56,707 tests have been carried out in the state.

There are 14,81,909 people under home quarantine and another 37,196 under institutional quarantine.

Of the 312 deaths reported on Saturday, 190 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours and 90 in the past one week.

The remaining 32 deaths had taken place before the last week but were added to the data on Friday.

The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,863 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 3,56,392, while 13,224 people have died in the region so far.

(With inputs from PTI)