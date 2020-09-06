Mumbai: Illegal travel rampant on special service trains

Mumbai: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and a countrywide lockdown, the CR is running special suburban services for essential services staff. To ensure no other passengers travel in these trains, the Mumbai Division of CR conducts a periodic intensive ticket checking drive against irregular travelling passengers.

During an intensive check conducted on the suburban section between August 12 to September 3, 668 cases of irregular travel were detected by a team of senior officers and 205 ticket checking staff in local trains and an amount of Rs 2.81 lakh was realised as penalty.

A special drive was also conducted from August 12 to August 31 to check passengers fraudulently travelling in mail/express special trains 02533 up Lucknow Jn-CSMT, 01094, up Varanasi-CSMT, 02541 and up Gorakhpur-CSMT.

A total of 420 cases were detected and an amount of Rs 5.54 lakh was recovered as penalty.

Apart from that, on September 3, 2020, on Train No 02142 up Patliputra-LTT between Igatpuri and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, 61 cases of irregular travel were detected which included 36 cases of improper conversion of system generated ticket to e-tickets, 10 cases of misuse of senior citizen quota, eight cases of transfer of ticket and seven cases of travelling without a ticket. The total amount of Rs 88,890 was recovered as penalty from these cases.

"Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and help us in this fight against Covid-19," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR.