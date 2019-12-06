In India, good will always prevail over evil: Rajyavardhan Rathore lauds Hyderabad Police

Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self-defence) #Encounter #hyderabadpolice," Rathore tweeted.

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning.

Senior police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27.

The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.