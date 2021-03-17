In first international trip since COVID-19 outbreak, PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina. This incidentally will be Modi's first international visit since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago.

The invitation had been issued several months earlier for PM Modi to join the celebrations on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations. The two prime ministers had held a virtual summit on December 17 last year, and Sheikh Hasina had also made an official visit to Delhi in October 2019.



A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday added that PM Modi would attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour. He would hold bilateral consultations with Sheikh Hasina and also call upon Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid.